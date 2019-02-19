Casey's Expands Its Data Partnership With Nielsen

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. and Nielsen are expanding their contracted services for data insights and analytics agreement.

Nielsen's coverage of the convenience store channel will now include census store information for all Casey's locations.

"We are excited to broaden our relationship with Nielsen," said Michael Richardson, vice president of marketing for Casey's. "We will be looking to Nielsen data as a strategic cornerstone to help inform our efforts as we focus on strategic pricing, new store openings, loyalty programs and increasing digital engagement with our consumers."

Nielsen's data-driven insights will enable Casey's to propel strong store growth and create additional value within its business and continue to elevate its success in the convenience store marketplace, according to Nielsen.

"We understand the importance of the convenience channel and are excited to help Casey's grow their business in this increasingly competitive space," said Jeff Williams, senior vice president of retail services and industry relations at Nielsen. "Our continued investment in the burgeoning convenience channel is aimed to enhance measurement coverage and improve the precision of data, so key players in convenience like Casey's can conduct more granular analysis with confidence.

"In addition to Casey's roster of stores, over the past year, we have also added thousands of census stores to Nielsen's Convenience Track, and continue to build out our registry of independent retailers," he added.

Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.