Casey's Expands Its Market Insights With New Partnership

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. tapped Engage3 for solutions that will expand the convenience retailer's visibility to market information and improved efficiency.

In addition to utilizing Engage3's cloud-based visualization and insights, Casey's will leverage the company's suite of mobile applications, including CIM: MissionScanner. The solution is currently in use at six of the 10 largest retailers in North America and provides a comprehensive view of market data to retailers.

"The mobile capability provides us flexibility and the data seamlessly integrates into our system," said Keith Day, retail pricing and analytics manager at Casey's.

Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Its leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.

"We are proud to welcome Casey's, one of the world's fastest-growing retailers in recent years, as a customer," said Engage3 CEO Edris Bemanian. "We look forward to partnering with the Casey's team to enhance their market visibility as they ensure a great experience for all their guests."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.