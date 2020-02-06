Casey's Fills Newly Created Chief Information Officer Role

ANKENY, Iowa — Adrian Butler joined Casey's General Stores Inc. to help steer the convenience retailer through the next generation technology.

In the newly created role of chief information officer (CIO), Butler will lead all information technology (IT) strategy, innovation, modernization and delivery at Casey's. He will report to CEO Darren Rebelez.

"Adrian is a proven leader and technologist with deep experience across the restaurant and retail industries that will take our technology strategy to the next level," Rebelez said. "We have a strong leadership team in place at Casey's and I know that Adrian will contribute to delivering on our purpose and advancing our strategic plan."

Butler brings with him more than 20 years of experience in information technology leadership in the retail, foodservice and hospitality sectors. He most recently served as senior vice president and CIO at Dine Brands Global, parent company to IHOP. In this role, he drove IT transformation and strategy, and built and enhanced the organization's digital, mobile and data capabilities.

Prior to Dine Brands, Butler spent four years at Target, where he helped drive and deliver technology supporting the millions of guests they serve each day and their 372,000 team members, including e-commerce, mobile and infrastructure platforms.

"Casey's is an exceptional brand with a great history. I'm excited to be joining such a strong leadership team to continue our growth trajectory and help drive the technology and guest experience that will greatly benefit those that we serve," Butler said.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.