Casey's & IRI Partner on Point-of-Sale Data Pact

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores and IRI, a provider of solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, announced a new partnership on March 13. Casey's will provide IRI access to point of sale data from more than 2,100 convenience stores to support IRI's account-level insights for the convenience channel.

IRI is also expanding relationships with Speedway, Circle K and EG Group, whose banners include Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Kwik Shop, Tom Thumb and Quik Stop, and other leading North American c-store chains in order to provide brands with the most granular and well-informed insights available for the channel, the company said.

"As the convenience store channel continues to grow and expand its influence on consumers and CPG brands, IRI is proud to be the leading provider of convenience channel coverage in the industry," said Brad Shelton, president of IRI's collaborative gateway solutions. "Partnering with the 10 largest convenience chains in the United States allows IRI to help c-store retailers maximize their ROI and provide CPG brands with accurate, real-time and actionable insights driven by the most representative convenience store data available."

Casey's will access IRI Liquid Data solutions through IRI's customizable Unify portal and use the platform's interactive dashboards and data visualization tools to analyze performance and identify business opportunities and issues in real time. Additionally, brands will have access to highly granular account-level data from Casey's stores, as well as enhanced insights to drive growth in the c-store channel.

"We are excited to begin this new relationship with IRI," said Michael Richardson, vice president of marketing for Casey's General Stores. "IRI's powerful platform will be instrumental in helping us strategically deliver growth through enhanced market opportunities and will increase our engagement with our valued consumers."

Casey's operates more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.