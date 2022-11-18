Casey's Latest Partnership Reduces the Pain at the Pump for Fleet Customers

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is partnering with fleet payments platform AtoB to reduce fuel costs every time customers use the AtoB Visa fleet card.

As of Nov. 16, AtoB cardholders can save 7 cents per gallon on all fuel purchases at any Casey's location.

"Casey's is pleased to partner with AtoB as we expand our fleet discount offer," said Tony Spuzello, director of commercial fuel at Casey's. "We appreciate their work to focus on providing value to professional drivers. We look forward to seeing the partnership with AtoB grow as we launch as a merchant on their platform."

AtoB card holders automatically receive the 7-cent discount on every gallon of gasoline or diesel they purchase. No activation or redemption is required, and the discount will be reflected on the customer's weekly transaction report.

Fleet operators can apply for AtoB's fuel card at AtoB.com.

"AtoB is expanding our strong partner network to better serve our fleet customers who are navigating fuel costs and seeking efficiency and savings," said AtoB CEO Vignan Velivela. "This important partnership with Casey's makes filling up more affordable for hard working fleet drivers and small businesses."

AtoB's other financial services for fleets nationwide include no hidden-fee fuel cards powered by Visa, and instant direct-deposit payroll that sends funds instantly and for less than other payroll providers, according to the company.

Based in San Francisco, AtoB was founded in 2020 with the mission to transform the fleet industry's financial management infrastructure, providing drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products, such as no-fee fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll and access to bank accounts and savings tools in order to provide ease on the road and network efficiencies.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,400 convenience stores in 16 states.