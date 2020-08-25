Casey's Partners With Kentucky Corn Growers Association to Offer Ethanol Fuels

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is bringing E15 and E85 to fuel courts throughout the Bluegrass State through a partnership with the Kentucky Corn Growers Association (KyCorn).

KyCorn is facilitating several conversions of the fuel pumps at Casey's locations to enable E15 and E85 offers. During the first phase, most of the fueling positions at the Carrollton, Auburn, Providence, Russellville and Franklin locations were converted.

E15, gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol, is branded as Unleaded 88. E85 blends contain up to 85 percent ethanol.

One more site is expected to be a part of the first phase. KyCorn anticipates continuing the partnership for several additional Casey's locations.

The move to support pump installation came after KyCorn advocated for a Reid Vapor Pressure waiver in federal regulation to allow year-round sale of E15. The association worked with the state legislature to approve the move. KyCorn is working with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on new fuel regulations that will implement the new law to be inclusive of ethanol blends.

"Now that we have amended policy that allows for the sale of E15, it's time to work with retailers so consumers have this lower-priced, higher-octane option. We have done our homework on these investments and their impact on corn grind," said Adam Andrews, programs director, KyCorn. "Since about 30 percent of American farmers' corn crop goes to produce ethanol, the Kentucky Corn Promotion Council places a very high priority for getting higher ethanol blends in front of consumers."

Founded in 1982, KyCorn is a grassroots organization representing the interests of more than 6,000 corn farmers in the Commonwealth.

Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states.