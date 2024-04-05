Casey's to Pay Tribute to Military Veterans on Rolling Remembrance Route

AKENY, Iowa — Casey’s General Stores Inc., in partnership with PepsiCo, will pay tribute to the nation's fallen service members and military families as part of the ninth annual Rolling Remembrance relay.

The 14,000-plus mile long relay of an American flag flown in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 raises awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

[Read more: Casey's Turns in Solid Q3 2024 Boosted by Inside Sales]

Utilizing normal business routes, PepsiCo's extensive network of U.S. Military Veteran drivers will pass off the storied flag at various relay points.