Casey's to Pay Tribute to Military Veterans on Rolling Remembrance Route
A Casey's store at store at 3605 NW Irvinedale Drive in Ankeny is a designated stop on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
Attendees at the event stop will hear from Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez and PepsiCo's Logistics, Distribution and Transportation Senior Director Matt Laneve, alongside Sheridan Skurupey-McDonald, a Children of Fallen Patriots development associate and program beneficiary.
"At Casey's, our purpose is to make life better for our communities and guests every day, including supporting and honoring our service members and their families for their selfless sacrifices," Rebelez said. "We're proud to partner with PepsiCo through meaningful opportunities like Rolling Remembrance and Children of Fallen Patriots to provide impactful scholarships to children who've lost a parent in the line of duty."
Founded in 2002 by former servicemember David Kim, Children of Fallen Patriots has grown in its mission and vision to extend peace of mind through college scholarships and educational counseling to Gold Star families in all 51 states and territories, in all branches of the military.
Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.