Casey's Reaches Technology Pact to Revamp Procurement

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. tapped Coupa to modernize its primarily manual and paper-based procurement system to create more visibility, control and value for the convenience store retailer's future as it continues to grow.

The company's existing processes were becoming more costly and inefficient as Casey's sought to grow and scale. In partnership with Coupa, Casey's expects to be able to achieve full visibility, control and management of procurement spend while saving valuable time, according to the convenience store retailer.

"After joining Casey's, we set out to establish a digital process for the procurement function and make it a self-service capability for everyone at the company," said Jaime Robles, vice president of procurement and sourcing at Casey's. "As part of the procurement overhaul, we knew technology was going to be central to achieving our goals, and after evaluating the market, we selected Coupa to be our business spend management partner."

Casey's plans to run nearly all of its procurement spend through Coupa and has set ambitious goals for reducing costs and strengthening relationships with suppliers, according to the company. Casey's employees will also be able to purchase goods and services through Coupa.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Casey's General Stores into the Coupa community, bringing them best-of-breed solutions to support their exponential growth," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "As Casey's builds a foundation for procurement on Coupa's comprehensive Business Spend Management platform, the impact will be felt throughout their business and ensure future success and resilience as the company continues to expand."

Robles noted that Coupa will assist Casey's as it continues to successfully navigate the COVID-19 landscape with a diversified supplier network and more collaborative relationships with new and existing suppliers.

"Like the rest of the world, Casey's was not immune to the supply chain disruptions that have resulted from COVID-19," he said. "Coupa's risk management capabilities alone have already been a game changer."

Ankeny-based Casey's currently operates more than 2,200 c-stores in 16 states.