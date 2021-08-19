Casey's Recognized for Its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc.'s commitment to diversity is earning it high marks.

According to 50/50 Women on Boards, women directors hold 50 percent of Casey's corporate board seats, making the retailer one of only 6 percent — or just 173 — Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board.

This achievement is a powerful example of change at the highest level, and an exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards, the global education and advocacy nonprofit said.

"At Casey's, we are committed to gender balance and diversity and are honored to be recognized for the women representation we have on our board of directors," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez. "We also recognize that there is still work to be done and we challenge leaders to continue advancing gender balance and diversity throughout their organizations."

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores.

"Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "It's critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as Casey's, for leading by example toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards."