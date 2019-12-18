Casey's Seeks to Make the Holidays Extra Special With New Give-Back Program

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is giving back during the holiday season by offering customers and local nonprofit organizations the chance to win $1,000 when an online order is placed through the retailer's website or mobile app.

A total of 12 prizes will be awarded through the Here for Holidays sweepstakes, each of which includes $1,000 for the winner and $1,000 to be donated to a nonprofit organization or charity that is located within the winner's community.

"At Casey's, we're all about giving back to our guests and the communities we serve to make a lasting impact in the towns we call home, and Here for the Holidays brings that to life during a special time of year," said Katie Petru, director of communications for Casey's. "We're helping our guests this holiday by giving them the opportunity to both win some extra cash and make meaningful contributions to nonprofit organizations that matter most to them."

Here for the Holidays opened Dec. 9 and ends on Dec. 31. Entries submitted on Dec. 13, 18 and 26 will receive the equivalent of a double entry. Winners will be randomly selected through drawings.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates 2,100 c-stores in 16 Midwestern states.