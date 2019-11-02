Casey's Senior Category Manager to Be Honored by National Confectioners Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Confectioners Association (NCA) is honoring two industry veterans with 2019 Confectionery Leadership Awards: Cindy Maly of Casey's General Stores Inc. and Stephanie Panzetta of Weis Markets.

The two winners were selected for achievements that include demonstration of category management best practices, effective business collaboration and innovations in merchandising confectionery in-store.

"The Confectionery Leadership Award was created to honor industry retailers who thrust the category forward through their dedication and innovation to the category," said Larry Wilson, vice president of industry affairs at NCA. "As in years past, there were many deserving and worthy candidates for this year's award. The strides the chocolate and candy industry have made thanks to Cindy's and Stephanie's efforts are what stood out to the committee."

Maly, who serves as senior category manager with responsibility for candy and snacks, is a 16-year veteran at Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's, which operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states.

She regularly participates on the Mars Retail Advisory Board for C-stores and is heavily involved with NCA's Women's Leadership Group, the Most Innovative New Product Awards tasting panel and Washington Forum.

"I have met many colleagues and peers through the years and I am honored to be recognized by people that I respect and have learned from. I thoroughly enjoy being part of the confectionery industry!" Maly said.

Panzetta serves as category manager with responsibility for confectionery at Sunbury, Penn.-based Weis Markets, which operates 203 stores in seven states. Panzetta began her 10 years with Weis as a senior advertising graphic designer before joining the category management team, where she initially worked on direct-store delivery and non-edible categories.

"I'm very appreciative my colleagues would consider me for this honor," Panzetta said. "I have had the pleasure of working with countless partners in the confectionery industry. Being able to collaborate with each of them, understanding their perspectives and taking advantage of the resources they have to offer have all been critical factors in setting our stores apart from the rest."

NCA and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine launched the Confectionery Leadership Awards program in 2011 to recognize and honor the confectionery industry's best and most innovative leaders and category champions.

Maly and Panzetta will accept their awards during the NCA's annual State of the Industry Conference, to be held March 3-5 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla.