Casey's Steps In to Assist Tornado-Ravaged Communities Throughout the Midwest

ANKENY, Iowa — After a series of tornadoes ripped through several states in the Midwest and South — namely Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee — Casey's General Stores Inc. is taking action to help the communities in which it serves.

The Iowa-based convenience store operator is collecting donations for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief at the register via a round up campaign across all stores in these six states through Dec. 31. It will also donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross and is sending a truckload of water to impacted areas.

"The devastation, community uprooting and lives lost due to the tornadoes and storms this past weekend is overwhelming and will require an enormous recovery effort. We have team members and neighbors in these areas in need, and we have been working hard to support them," said Casey's President & CEO Darren Rebelez. "Casey's is making a $10,000 donation and guests can round up their purchase in our stores in these six states to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. When you shop at Casey's, you can help our neighbors recovering from disasters."

At least 50 tornadoes were reported across eight states between Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. A stretch of more than 250 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky might have been hit by one violent, long-track twister, reported CNN.

As of Sunday, Arkansas officials reported two weather-related deaths; Tennessee confirmed four; Illinois reported six; and Missouri counted two. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the death toll could exceed 100 for the state, the news outlet reported.

Casey' is operator of more than 2,300 convenience stores. It is the third-largest c-store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.