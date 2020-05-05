Category Management is Evolving

As the shopper’s world rapidly evolves because of technology and growing demands for convenience, more retailers are expanding their shopper data and developing in-house analytics capabilities. The best solution lies not only in retailers adapting their physical stores and digital shelves, but also in deepening their relationships with manufacturers who can provide a greater level of insight than ever before.

These partnerships are leading to a new kind of category management that places the shopper at the center of value chain to become retail shopper management. And, when retailers partner with manufacturers to understand the total retail experience, they can unlock growth for their stores.