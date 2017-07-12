CEFCO Expands Its Annual '12 Days of Coupons' Promotion

TEMPLE, Texas — The holiday season is in full swing at CEFCO Convenience Stores as the retailer brings backs its 12 Days of Coupons & 12 Days of Giving campaign.

As part of the promotion, the retailer offers a different 1-cent coupon for an item each day. For every item a customer purchases for 1 cent, CEFCO donates 25 cents to its coordinating charity. For example, on the second day, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers were 1 cent in support of the Special Olympics.

Customers receive the coupons by texting "GIFT" to 27640. The campaign runs through Dec. 12.

According to the news outlet KXXV, the charity component is new to the campaign this year.

"We are excited to expand on our annual 12 Days of Coupons promotion by the addition of a charitable component," Kessler Pamplin, brand manager. "For every coupon redeemed, CEFCO will make a 25-cent donation to a coordinating charity benefitting causes such as cancer research, children's health, local food banks to name a few. We are excited to give back to organizations in our communities during the holiday season."

Temple-based CEFCO has more than 230 convenience stores in seven states: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.