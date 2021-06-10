CEFCO Ties Pay at the Pump & Loyalty to Digital Wallet

TEMPLE, Texas — CEFCO Convenience Stores is bringing innovation to the forecourt.

The convenience store retailer partnered with Stuzo to launch pay-at-the-pump capabilities using CEFCO's digital wallet across its network.

The move allows CEFCO Rewards members to securely purchase fuel and car washes via a fast and frictionless web experience, using the CEFCO digital wallet and payment method of their choice.

According to Philadelphia-based Stuzo, the new experience empowers program members to enjoy the full benefit of personalized offers and promotions through the CEFCO Rewards digital payments capability without downloading the CEFCO Rewards mobile app.

"Providing our customers with choice and flexibility in how and where they pay, especially with more seamless options that remove contact from the payments experience, is a priority for CEFCO," said Lorne Brockway, chief information officer, CEFCO. "Ensuring all payments experiences offered to our customers, including our newest fast, easy, web-based option are seamlessly connected with our CEFCO Rewards program, makes our CEFCO Rewards program that much easier to use for our valued program members."

The cross-channel loyalty, payments and customer experience capabilities, powered by Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite, help CEFCO acquire more loyalty members and engage with them via personalized payments capabilities, the technology company added.

"At Stuzo, delivering intuitive, optimized member experiences that seamlessly integrate loyalty and payments across channels, is a top priority," said Carly Deitrich, vice president, strategic accounts for Stuzo. "We've heard from CEFCO's customers that they are very busy and anything we can do to help them get in and out faster and easier, with less friction and contact, goes a long way in providing them an exceptional experience."

CEFCO is utilizing Stuzo's full Open Commerce product suite, including Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce and Experience, which brings loyalty and payments programs to life via cross-channel member engagement.

Temple-based CEFCO operates more than 200 c-stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida.