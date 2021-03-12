The Changing Face of Health

Healthy food and drinks have always been a focus of attention for consumers, even if not always in practice. But the term “healthy” can mean many different things to consumers depending on their age, gender and individual health goals.

Gone are the days when people would stock up on grapefruit or cabbage soup as a key to diet success. We’ve also moved past the Zone/South Beach/Atkins diets of more recent years.

In fact, many consumers say they’ve moved past diets altogether toward more holistic goals. That leaves foodservice operators scrambling to stay ahead of what consumers want — particularly those focused on convenience foods.