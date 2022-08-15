Charged Up

While only one in 10 convenience store customers currently owns an electric vehicle, more are considering making the switch, especially amid the record-high gas prices of late. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, showed an increase in the percentage of c-store shoppers who say they’re extremely/very likely to consider purchasing an electric vehicle within the next two to three years, as well an increase among those who say they’re somewhat likely.