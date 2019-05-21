Chevron Brings Electric Vehicle Fast Charging to Select Gas Stations

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network EVgo to add EV fast charging to select Chevron owned and operated gas stations in California. More than a dozen EVgo fast chargers, with capacity ranging from 50 kW to 100 kW, are currently under construction or already operational at five Chevron stations.

The stations are located in Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area communities, including Aliso Viejo, Manhattan Beach, Menlo Park and Venice, Calif.

"We are excited to be working with EVgo to install electric vehicle charging stations at select locations in California," said Alice Flesher, general manager of Chevron's company owned and operated network of motor fuel stations. "While gasoline and diesel remain an important part of California's transportation energy mix, we are always exploring how to evolve our offering, helping improve the consumer experience and working to remain the preferred brand choice on the West Coast."

The Chevron station located at 1399 Willow Road in Menlo Park already has operational EVgo fast chargers. The additional stations are scheduled to open chargers over the next few months.

"We believe the future of transportation is electric, and EVgo is helping everyone — including traditional fueling stations — take advantage of the benefits of EV adoption," said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "EVgo is excited to work with Chevron to bring fast-charging to gas stations today and applauds the company's forward-thinking efforts to serve the rapidly growing market of electric vehicle drivers in California."

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies.