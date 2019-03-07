Chevron Gives Its Techron Advantage Consumer Credit Cards a Boost

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron is teaming with Synchrony Financial on a joint initiative to refresh Chevron's consumer card, Techron Advantage, and boost its offering.

Starting July 2, customers can earn 5 cents off per gallon in Fuel Credits when they fill up with Chevron Plus fuel, or 7 cents off per gallon when they fill up with supreme or premium fuel with their Techron Advantage card.

This limited-time offer is good through Dec. 31.

Techron Advantage cardholders still earn 3 cents off per gallon in ongoing Fuel Credits when they fill up with regular or diesel fuel.

In addition to these ongoing benefits, new cardholders earn an extra 20 cents per gallon in Fuel Credits for the first 90 days after they open an account, and those who qualify for the Techron Advantage Visa credit card can earn up to an additional 20 cents off per gallon in Fuel Credits on qualified purchases outside of fuel merchants.

Techron Advantage cards also now come with new design options, Chevron said.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies.