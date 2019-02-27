Chevron Invests in Advancing Workplace Gender Equality

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. announced a $5 million grant to Catalyst, a global nonprofit that works to advance gender equality in the workplace, to support the expansion of Catalyst's Men Advocating Real Change (MARC) program.

In 2016, Chevron adopted the MARC program, which focuses on engaging and empowering male executives and leaders to consistently model inclusive behaviors; influence more equitable talent management systems and processes; and build effective partnerships across genders.

"We are expanding our partnership with Catalyst to support an initiative that is helping Chevron create a more gender-inclusive workplace, and that we believe can benefit other companies around the world," said Michael Wirth, Chevron's chairman and CEO and chair of the 2019 Catalyst Awards Dinner. "We are honored to help accelerate this important work. This grant proves once again the power of partnership — how with commitment and dedication, real change is possible."

The Chevron grant will allow Catalyst to continue its research, programming, products and events aimed at engaging men in gender equity and inclusion efforts. Chevron will also serve as chair of the MARC advisory committee to help drive strategic expansion of the MARC program and accelerate gender inclusion in both its own workforce and in companies around the globe, the company said.

"This is the single largest grant we've received in our organization's 50-plus-year history. Companies like Chevron and leaders like Mike Wirth, who make diversity and inclusion a business imperative and take real, tangible action, are leading by example," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "We are excited to continue strengthening our partnership with Chevron, and we challenge others to join Catalyst and Chevron in creating inclusive workplaces that allow everyone to thrive."

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies.