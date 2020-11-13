Chevron Ties Retailer & Marketer Incentives to Technology Upgrades

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is launching an incentive program that offers marketers and retailers $2,000 to $10,000 for each Chevron and Texaco gas station that implements chip card and mobile app technology.

Through the new program, marketers and retailers with stations that implement the technology by March 31, 2021, will qualify for a tiered-volume incentive based on each location's annual motor vehicle gas and diesel volumes. No separate agreement is required. Chevron will automatically process the payments after marketers and retailers implement the technology.

Improving the consumer experience through standardization helps to strengthen brand value, according to the company.

"Chevron is dedicated to taking care of people on the go and proactively addressing their needs in the retail of the future," said Harry Hazen, senior manager, Americas marketing. "The announcements today underpin that commitment — delivering a premium consumer experience at Chevron- and Texaco-branded locations by enabling competitive offerings with consistency, speed and consumer value."

Chevron is also offering a managed upgrade program to help retailers and marketers implement the technology by the April 2021 fraud liability shift deadline for chip card transactions at the fuel pump. Stations will upgrade to the current version of point-of-sale software to process chip card and mobile app transactions at the pump and remove older versions that lack functionality.

"The retail experience consumers expect begins and ends with solid retail IT," said Rod Tos, manager of experience, design, development and support at Chevron. "When I think of retail of the future, it's not only about taking care of consumers by giving them what they ask for, it's also about offering people on-the-go quality fuels in a welcoming, friendly and hassle-free environment. This new technology is helping us get there."

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of San Ramon-based Chevron Corp., one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. It is active in more than 180 countries.