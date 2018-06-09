Chevron's aFANity Rewards Program Returns for Football Season

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron has relaunched its sports-themed aFANity Rewards Program in time for customers to reap football-related rewards as the 2018 NFL season commences.

Available to residents of Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the aFANity Rewards Program enables consumers to earn points by signing up as members at www.afanity.com. There is no cost to participate in the program and members can start earning points immediately after completing their registration.

"aFANity rewards our customers for things they are already doing, like filling up at the pump and heading inside the store for a snack," said Don Walker, general manager of the Chevron brand. "We want to provide value to all our loyal customers, and aFANity will allow us to offer them access to things they love — tickets to marquee football games, autographed merchandise from their favorite players, or access to their favorite teams."

Upon registration, members receive 500 rewards points. They can earn additional points through a number of activities, such as checking in through the aFANity mobile app on their phone or by connecting any eligible Visa card to their profile and making purchases using that card at participating Chevron and Texaco stations.

To earn points even faster, members can connect a Chevron or Texaco Techron Advantage Credit Card or Chevron or Texaco Techron Advantage Visa Card, issued by Synchrony, to earn double the rewards points of other eligible Visa cards for every purchase made at a participating Chevron and Texaco station.

aFANity Rewards Program members can redeem their points by visiting the aFANity website. Through auctions and sweepstakes, they can use their earned rewards points to enter or bid on autographed memorabilia, tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences like VIP sideline passes or to see what it’s like to be an equipment manager for a day.

The aFanity program is scheduled to run through Dec. 31, with members being able to redeem their points until April 30, 2019. Official rules and additional details are available at www.aFANity.com.

