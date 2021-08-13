Choctaw Country Market Launches Contactless Shopping Experience

DURANT, Okla. — Choctaw Country Market is the latest retailer to launch a contactless shopping experience for customers with the introduction of Market Curbside + Delivery.

Available at all of Choctaw's Oklahoma locations in Clayton, Boswell and Coalgate, curbside pickup is available everyday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can order online and select a 30-minute window for pickup.

Home delivery is free in surrounding Country Market locations for a limited time with a $50 purchase and a $5 delivery fee on purchases under $50. Additional fees may be included to service locations outside of the local area.

The service is offered on the following days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Boswell: Tuesday and Friday

Clayton: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Coalgate: Monday, Thursday and Saturday

Quinton: Wednesday

Talihina: Tuesday and Thursday

Delivery drivers will leave all orders at customers' doorsteps and will notify them when the order arrives.

"Market Curbside + Delivery service has been one of the most important initiatives our team has worked on," said Icy Conn, executive director of commerce retail operations. "There are many food deserts in southeastern Oklahoma and our goal is that every community member should have access to affordable, healthy fresh food. We hope this initiative will provide more options for our customers."

Durant-based Choctaw Country Market operates full-service grocery stores and gas stations.