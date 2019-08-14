Choice Market Branches Out With New Vending Program

DENVER — Choice Market is expanding customers' accessibility to local, convenient and on-demand fare with a new vending program.

The Denver-based retailer combined quick service, fresh quality food from local vendors and the latest technology to create an innovative new vending program, Choice Mini-Mart. The first two Choice Mini-Marts are open in Denver's newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom.

Each vending machine is kept at the optimal temperature and is stocked with fresh, local snacks, fruit, sandwiches, salads, jerky and more. Prices range from $3 to $6 for snacks and drinks, and $7 to $11 for meal solutions.

They also use state-of-the-art, user-friendly technology to track purchases. All consumers have to do is simply walk up to the Choice Mini-Mart and scan their credit card to unlock the door.

Consumers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products because Choice Market chooses to use ingredients that are better for them, better for the community and taste better, too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins, according to the retailer.

"Choice Mini-Mart is a natural extension of our omnichannel strategy and fully aligns with our mission to make good food accessible and convenient," said Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "These vending machines are a perfect fit for airports, hospitals, breweries, offices and other institutions that are looking to provide their time-constrained customers and employees with fresh and delicious food."

Founded by Fogarty in 2017, Denver-based Choice Market combines the operating hours, store size and transaction times of a traditional convenience store with the product selection of a natural grocery and fast casual restaurant.