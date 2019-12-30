Choice Market Partners With Locai Solutions to Enhance the Customer Experience

DENVER — Choice Market and Locai Solutions are teaming up to bring enhanced convenience to customers through Choice's new delivery program.

With its third location set to open in April, Choice Market's newest store will serve as the primary fulfillment site for the retailer's delivery program, which will use a fleet of electric vehicles.

Through the locai partnership, Choice Market will offer a new mobile application and e-commerce website.

"We knew we had created a really great in store customer experience but we were falling short on the digital side. After seeing locai's technology, it became obvious that they were uniquely qualified to build an engaging and personalized digital platform," said Choice Market founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "Customers will be able to order any item in the store for pickup, have it delivered within 45 minutes, and will earn points on all purchases through our new loyalty program.

"We're offering a place to come eat delicious food, grab some groceries and get a six-pack of beer while you fuel up. That's what convenience should be," he added. "Locai is helping us merge digital and in-store into one cohesive omni-channel ecosystem."

Choice Market was founded in 2017. Combining quick service and user-friendly technology, with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection.

"At locai, we're really excited to bring Mike's vision for Choice Market's digital experience to life," said Mike Demko, CEO and founder of locai. "Powered by locai's digital commerce platform, Choice Market's new e-commerce site will have innovative features like giving shoppers the ability to order from Choice Market's fast casual dining menu side by side with groceries, beer, and home essentials. In addition, customers can expect 1-click ordering for everything needed to prepare meals at home via CookIt — a personalized meal planning tool that recommends recipes based on a shopper's dietary preferences, items in-cart, and past purchases."

Founded in 2018 by e-grocery veterans from FreshDirect and Peapod, locai offers an end-to-end digital commerce platform for grocers. Its products include an engaging e-commerce site, a personalized meal planning application, and an Endless Aisle application in addition to an order fulfillment application for use in-store or dedicated fulfillment centers.