CHS Expands Access to E15 Fuel

ST. PAUL, Minn. — CHS Inc., operator of the Cenex retail network, is expanding access to higher ethanol blend fuels by offering E15 through 10 additional fuel terminals.

CHS is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an E15 manufacturer, and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex retail locations.

The company has offered E15 through its McFarland, Wis., terminal since January 2021. As of early April, CHS is also now offering E15 at the following Nustar terminals: North Platte, Neb.; Geneva, Neb.; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Milford, Iowa; Rock Rapids, Iowa; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Wolsey, S.D.; Salina, Kansas; and Concordia, Kansas.

CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle and Annawan, Ill.

"As the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, expanding options for ethanol blended fuel is important for our Cenex brand retailers and our farmer-owners," said Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing. "CHS has always been committed to offering ethanol blended flexible fuels throughout its network of 1,450 Cenex brand retail facilities. Expanding access of Cenex brand E15 at these select terminals further demonstrates that commitment.”

Along with the additional fuel terminals, the company is making E15 more accessible and removing barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan, and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel.

"CHS is the only refiner that has an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan covering an entire retail network. This partnership with Nustar allows us to offer higher ethanol blends in a broader geography across the Cenex retail network," said Hussain.

Based in St. Paul, CHS operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products. CHS is a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the U.S.