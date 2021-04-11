Circle K Adding More Checkout-Free Technology to Stores

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is continuing its innovation journey with the introduction of more checkout-free technology across its network.

The convenience store operator is partnering with checkout-free technology provider Grabandgo for a multi-store rollout in select Circle K stores in Arizona.

The solution, which is available at six Circle K sites in the greater Tucson area, allows customers to check out with Grabandgo and easily skip the line. One store is located in Tucson at 15935 N. Oracle Road, and the five remaining sites are in Marana, including 11403 W. Tangerine Road; 3880 W. Tangerine Road; 5725 W. Ina Road; 4540 W. Ina Road; and 5633 W. Cortaro Road.

"We are passionate about exploring technology that empowers our store teams and helps make our customers' lives a little easier every day," said Magnus Tägtström, head of Global Digital Innovation at Couche-Tard. "We're looking forward to seeing Grabango's autonomous checkout solution support our ongoing efforts to make the store experience as seamless and frictionless as possible for our on-the-go customers."

Founded in 2016, Grabandgo delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple chains coast to coast. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we're working with Circle K and its parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, on the largest rollout of checkout-free retrofits to date," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "Couche-Tard is a sophisticated global partner that's a leader in delivering technology to benefit its customers. Together, we're fulfilling the promise of making convenience stores more convenient."

Circle K has also partnered with Standard AI, a provider of computer vision platforms for retail, to roll out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, checkout-free experience at an initial store in Tempe, Ariz. The program will be followed by implementation at other stores in Tempe and Tucson.

The new frictionless experiences come months after Circle K's parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., opened a lab store on the campus of Montreal's McGill University, where it began testing automated checkout.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.