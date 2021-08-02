Circle K Charged Up for Electric Vehicle Adoption

LAVAL, Quebec — Actor Will Ferrell may not be a fan of Norway, but Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. feels differently.

Leading up to Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, General Motors launched an electrical vehicle (EV) campaign where Ferrell attacks Norway for being ahead on EVs. Circle K responded with its own campaign "We're ready" where Norsemen-actress Silje Torp Færavaag and its own employees play leading roles.

Couche-Tard and its global brand, Circle K, lead the way for EV charging offers in Norway. The convenience store banner has more charging stations, and home and office charging solutions than any other fuel retailer in Norway.

For the last three years, Norway has been home to the company's global EV lab, where a dedicated team is learning all it can about EV charging and building a more sustainable future. Starting this year, Circle K is bringing those learnings to North America, and plans to be ready as EV adoption grows among motorists.

"We are very pleased to have started our journey in Norway, where Circle K is the number one destination for EV customers. We are meeting those customers at our stores and in their homes and offices, creating a total solution for their charging needs," said President and CEO Brian Hannasch.

"With our great team, growing expertise, and progressive locations in Norway, we have learned so much in the last few years, and we are excited to bring that knowledge and solutions to our global network, including North America, over the coming months and years," he added.