Circle K Great Lakes to Celebrate International Women's Day

AKRON, Ohio — In honor of International Women's Day, Circle K Great Lakes will celebrate all its female customers on Friday, March 8.

All Circle K stores in the Great Lakes region (including Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia) will give away free coffee as a small token of appreciation for women's achievements.

"For the past few years, the employees of Circle K Great Lakes have come together on March 8 to commemorate the incredible contributions of women in the neighborhoods and communities where we work and live," said Mathew Dolan, Circle K's vice president of operations, Great Lakes. "Our offer is just a small way for us to show our support for all and to say, 'Thank You' for allowing us to be a part of your day."

To receive a free cup of coffee, in any size or blend, female customers only need to bring their cup to the cash register and redeem the offer. It is valid once per customer from 12:01 a.m. through 11:59. p.m. EST.

Circle K is owned by Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard. Its U.S. network consists of 15 business units covering 48 states.