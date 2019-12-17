Circle K Implementing Solution to Minimize Fuel Losses

TEMPE, Ariz. — Global convenience store operator Circle K tapped fuel analytics technology provider Leighton O'Brien to deploy its Wetstock Live software solution to minimize fuel losses throughout its retail fuel network.

Through the global, multi-year agreement, Circle K will initially implement Wetstock Live throughout 2,350 sites across Europe, followed by 5,000 sites across North America and more than 1,000 sites across Canada.

"Adopting Leighton O'Brien’s certified best-practice SaaS solution will enable us to consolidate and enhance our internal wetstock reconciliation practices and minimize fuel losses," said Stephan Pignatel, senior director finance & supply chain - Global Fuel at Circle K.

"We anticipate a significant return on investment through cost savings achieved via a reduction in fuel losses and maintenance spend, as well as optimised equipment performance and leak detection to ultimately prolong the life of our fuel system assets," he added. "We were also were impressed with Leighton O'Brien's automated KPI metrics for complete visibility into network performance."

The agreement reaffirms Circle K's continuing commitment to achieving the highest environmental standards, commented Leighton O’Brien Global President of Wetstock, Greg Salverson.

"Circle K is committed to ensuring its stores operate safely and efficiently and providing a great customer experience," he said. "By leveraging key capabilities within Wetstock Live including tank gauge calibration and root cause alerts, Circle K will be able to detect and resolve real losses and ensure fast flowing pumps and site uptime while lowering operational costs."

The agreement comes as Leighton O'Brien continues its rapid global market growth. "We now have more than 20,000 sites under contract for our wetstock software suite," Salverson said. "It's rewarding to see a growing number of retail fuel networks increasingly adopt a big data approach with actionable insights to reduce fuel losses, costs and risk while increasing margins and equipment uptime."

Circle K is a subsidiary Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, whose total network of 16,000 stores include 9,792 stores in North America; 2,706 stores in Europe, including Scandinavia, Baltics, Poland, Russia and Ireland; and licensing agreements for approximately 2,250 stores operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories.