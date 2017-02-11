Circle K Launches 'Fueling Our Schools' Campaign With $700K Goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K convenience stores across the United States and Canada are inviting their communities to make a contribution to local schools by fueling up at specially marked Circle K fuel pumps as part of its "Fueling Our Schools" campaign.

More than 360 stores in both countries are participating in the program, according to the convenience store operator.

The campaign's goal is to raise more than $700,000 through 2018. One cent of every gallon (or .25 cents of every liter) sold at the specially marked pumps will be donated to a participating school, up to $2,000 per school per year. The schools will use the donations to address areas of need, such as technology, resources, teacher incentives and more.

To kick off the campaign, participating stores will hold a special Fuel Up Night on Nov. 9, Nov. 16 or Dec. 7, depending on the region, during which they will donate 10 cents per gallon (or 2.5 cents per liter) of fuel sold.

Circle K launched this initiative following its 2015 transformation into the new, global Circle K brand, the company said.

"Circle K is committed to serving the neighborhoods where we work and live," said Jeff Burrell, vice president of global fuels. "This innovative fundraising program continues to expand every year, impacting and empowering even more students and schools along the way."

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., whose network includes 9,471 convenience stores throughout North America.