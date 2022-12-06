Circle K's First National Fuel Ad Campaign Goes Live
In an effort to continue showcasing real customers throughout the campaign, Circle K invites guests to share how the retailer is a part of their lives for a chance to be featured in future ads or social media posts, and the opportunity to win prizes.
To enter, customers can post to social media using the "#MyCircleK" hashtag, or by uploading their photos and videos directly to the My Circle K website.
Circle K is the global convenience store brand of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, Couche-Tard is one of the largest independent c-store operators in the United States, and is a leader in the c-store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.