Circle K's First National Fuel Ad Campaign Goes Live

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is putting its Circle K fuel front and center in a new advertising campaign, "Fueled by Circle K."

The first-ever nationwide campaign focuses on Circle K fuel, which is now available in more than half of its 7,000 U.S. locations. It underscores Circle K's mission to make customers' lives a little easier every day, highlighting fuel they can trust as yet another way the brand serves the communities, according to the convenience store and fuel retailer.

"With the continued growth of Circle K in the U.S. and the expansion of Circle K Fuel reaching close to 4,000 stores by mid next year, now is the right time to introduce our first national fuel campaign," explains Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing. "As a major milestone for our brand, we want the 'Fueled by Circle K' campaign to celebrate our valued customers and show how they can trust the quality of Circle K fuel to support them on their journeys as well as enjoy so many customer favorites in store."

The campaign will run primarily on digital streaming and social media channels, taking a customer-centric creative approach in a four-part ad series that showcases different customers, their fueling experiences and how Circle K has everything they need for their journey.

The first ad of the year-long campaign, which dropped on Dec. 2, is holiday-themed and features Circle K employees alongside a variety of Circle K customer personalities, from delivery drivers to Santa's helpers. The ad also features user-generated content from actual Circle K customers and an original festive jingle to get customers in the holiday spirit, the company stated.