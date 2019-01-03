CITGO Joins Texas Oil & Gas Association's Centennial Celebration

AUSTIN — In celebration of the Texas Oil & Gas Association's (TXOGA) 100-year history, CITGO is sponsoring a year's worth of festivities and events.

The celebration kicked off last month with a CITGO launch ceremony at the State Capitol, followed by Texas Energy Day @ the Capitol on Feb. 20, which featured a breakfast, a speaker series, booth displays and opportunities to visit with elected officials.

"For nearly 100 years, the Texas Oil & Gas Association has been the backbone of Texas' robust oil and gas industry," said CITGO General Manager Community Relations, CSR and Legislative Affairs Larry Elizondo. "As a trade association, it has been instrumental in advocating for sound, science-based policies and free-market principles. The energy sector has always been a driver of growth within Texas, and TXOGA has been a pleasure to work with throughout the years. We couldn't be more pleased to sponsor this year's celebrations."

In April, industry stakeholders will gather at the University of Texas in Arlington for an Energy Summit. Later in the year, CITGO and TXOGA will host events ranging from regional roundtables to STEM celebrations, and Freedom Over Texas, the annual fireworks celebration in Houston on the Fourth of July.

"We're very excited for the centennial celebrations," said TXOGA President Todd Staples. "For 100 years, this organization has dedicated itself to advocating for the oil and gas industry. Every Texan benefits from a strong and stable energy sector and we're proud of all that this dynamic industry has accomplished. We are thankful for the sponsorship of CITGO as we celebrate a century of achievements. We couldn't ask for a better sponsor either. CITGO isn't just an employer — the company has been an indispensable ally to Texas communities for many, many years."

CITGO and TXOGA will announce dates and times of future celebration as they approach. For the most up-to-date list, click here.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO Petroleum Corp. transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 5,200 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and Washington, D.C. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.