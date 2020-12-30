CITGO Partners With P97 to Bring Mobile Pay Technology to the Pump

HOUSTON — CITGO is teaming up with P97 Networks Inc. to bring an enhanced mobile app to its customers.

With the updated technology, users will be able to purchase fuel, food and merchandise from a mobile device, receive customized offers, and roll back prices at the pump at more than 4,500 CITGO-branded retail locations across the United States.

"Because technology is so integrated into our everyday lives, consumers want it at the pump too so we expect this new mobile technology to help drive customers to our retail locations," said Kevin Kinney, general manager of Brand Equity for CITGO. "Our partnership with P97 is just the beginning of other similar ventures."

According to CITGO, the mobile app will also integrate and support Connected Car and the CITGO loyalty program with mobile commerce technology.

"We are proud to be working with a great organization like CITGO," said Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97. "Rolling out mobile capabilities that will facilitate secure, contactless transactions for their shoppers will be a game changer for the CITGO retail network. Likewise, this partnership will strengthen P97's offer in all the markets we serve."

P97 provides secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries under the brand name PetroZone. It has offices in Houston, Atlanta, and London.

"Our decision to partner with P97 was based on its ability to deliver the industry's leading mobile commerce platform, our joint vision of the future and the interaction P97 had with the CITGO team," said Kara Gunderson, CITGO manager of Payment Card Operations. "We are excited about the products and programs we will be rolling out to our CITGO Marketers and Retailers in 2021.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.