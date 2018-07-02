CITGO's 2017 Spirit Pump Initiative Raised More Than $65K

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp., its marketers and retailers, raised more than $65,000 in 2017 through the installation of “Spirit Pumps” at participating CITGO stations across 29 states.

The specially wrapped branded fuel pumps were operational at different times throughout the year to raise money for a variety of education, charitable and community service programs.

Upon installation, CITGO stations identified local organizations to partner with and encouraged community members to support various causes by filling up at the designated pumps throughout the campaign. At the conclusion of each Spirit Pump, a certain percentage of sales was donated by the stations directly to the selected local organizations, with CITGO making an additional monetary match to each organization.

"The CITGO Spirit Pump initiative not only helps to offset a number of costs for families, schools, hospitals, charities and community service organizations, but it also provides local community members with an opportunity to get involved and take part in improving our communities by simply heading to the fuel pump,” said CITGO Assistant Vice President of Supply and Marketing Alan Flagg.

Among charitable organizations that benefitted from the money raised during the 2017 Spirt Pump campaigns were local chapters of The Special Olympics. From September through October, CITGO, along with its Boston partners, installed Spirit Pumps at 15 stations throughout the Boston area to help raise funds for long-time CITGO partner, Special Olympics, ultimately donating $25,000 to help support their mission of building inclusive communities.

Additional organizations that benefited from money raised during the 2017 Spirit Pump campaigns include, but are not limited to:

General Mitchell Elementary School — Milwaukee

Cleveland Elementary School — Cleveland, Wis.

New Zoo and Adventure Park — Suamico, Wis.

Jackson Public Schools- Jackson, Mich.

Kathleen Area High School — Lakeland, Fla.

City of Princeton — Princeton, Ind.

Dane County Humane Society — Verona, Wis.

Russellville High School Softball Team — Russellville, Ala.

Little Orleans Volunteer Fire Department — Little Orleans, Md.

Dansville Schools — Dansville, Mich.

Lower Merrion Township Dog Park — Yardley, Pa.

Manchester Jr. and Sr. High School and Lincoln Elementary School — Huntington, Ind.

Scotland Memorial Fund — Laurinburg, N.C.

Homer Community Schools — Jackson, Mich.

Labelle Elementary and Edward A. Upthegrove Elementary Schools — Labelle, Fla.

Craig County Public Schools — New Castle, Va.

New Berlin West School — New Berlin, Wis.

Eisenhower Elementary School — Warsaw, Ind.

