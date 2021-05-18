Sponsored Content
Cleaning Up with Cascades PRO ®
05/18/2021
Shoppers are becoming increasingly concerned with hygiene, and now demand
cleanliness when they visit their c-store.
Cascades PRO ® uses touchless hygiene technology for bathroom towel dispensers, helping to safeguard customers and employees from harmful germ spread. With the Cascades PRO Tandem ® Mechanical No-Touch Roll Towel Dispenser, you provide a sleek and efficient solution that can lower costs while improving store safety.
Learn more when you view this CSNews infographic.