Colvin Oil Rebrands to GP Energy, Appoints Key Execs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Andretti Group's Colvin Oil division is starting out the new year with a fresh look.

With the start of 2019, Colvin Oil rebranded to GP Energy. The new identity highlights the company's vitality, and particularly its focus on energy. The moniker is also a nod to the company's history, which is rooted in its Grants Pass founding and current headquarters, according to the company.

In addition, Colvin Transport Inc. and Thompson & Harvey Transport Northwest LLC, a fully owned Colvin Oil entity, will be rebranded to Arrow Logistics. Arrow Logistics will be based in Bend, Ore., with terminal locations in central and southern Oregon.

The lubricants and commercial bulk fuels operation will remain Colvin Oil.

With the changes come several executive management appointments: