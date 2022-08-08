Community Service Spotlight: Aloha Petroleum, CITGO, Enmarket & Sheetz

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Aloha Petroleum

Aloha Petroleum is participating in Shell's Giving Pump campaign to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii. Starting Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, designated gas pumps at select stations across the state will donate 1 cent per gallon of fuel sold to the nonprofit.

Aloha Petroleum has been a long-time supporter of the organization, volunteering to cook breakfast and lunches for patients and their families and donating house supplies on multiple occasions.

"Aloha is committed to our employees and customers and believes in giving back to the communities that we serve," said Casie Bui, Aloha petroleum senior manager of sales operations and marketing.

CITGO

The Simón Bolívar Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corp., released its 2021 annual report, which highlights charitable grants for vulnerable people in and from Venezuela, as part of the foundation's ongoing commitment to transparency and good corporate governance. This is the second time it has issued a public report.

The Simón Bolívar Foundation awarded grants to several humanitarian health organizations, including

$663,325 to support four charitable projects that will help improve the health conditions of Venezuelan and other migrants in Colombia. Other projects include the development of medical infrastructure for Venezuelan and other migrants; nutrition programs in public schools; and improved maternal health care.

A $1 million grant agreement with Global Giving to manage grantmaking and provide funds to dependable, high-impact community support charitable organizations in Venezuela; conduct a funding needs assessment; and provide capacity building to smaller organizations in Venezuela.

"We're proud to share the progress we've made during the last year toward fulfilling the vision and mission we set out in 2020," said Mariela Poleo, president of the Simón Bolívar Foundation. "Our new focus on grantmaking to recognized nonprofits and research partners has allowed us to expand access to health care and nutrition to a greater number of people affected by Venezuela's humanitarian crisis. Continuous improvements to our grantmaking process, governance, and strategy will allow us to continue to broaden our impact in 2022."

In 2021, commitments totaled $3.4 million, with 56.8 percent going to high-impact charitable grants, 39.4 percent going to individual patient medical grants, and 3.8 percent going to administration. These amounts exclude in-kind donations from CITGO Petroleum Corp.