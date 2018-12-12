Community Service Spotlight: C-store Retailers, Suppliers Donate to California Wildfire Relief Efforts

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights highlighting relief efforts following the California wildfires:

7-Eleven Inc.

To raise money to support American Red Cross relief efforts, the Irving, Texas-based convenience retailer is inviting customers to add $1 to their purchase at participating U.S. stores or online through Dec. 15.

"The latest California wildfires quickly became one of the state's worst on record, and many families and communities had little warning, and face a very long recovery," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, operations for 7-Eleven. "7-Eleven stores will be open and available for immediate needs such as food, water and groceries, but the American Red Cross is who is first in to help after firefighters and first responders. Contributions such as ours are critical to their success as they help these communities facing such monumental losses."

Through its 7-Eleven Cares Foundation, the c-store operator joined the American Red Cross Disaster Responder program earlier this year. Members of the program include leading corporations that donate a minimum of $250,000 annually to provide the highest level of support to American Red Cross preparedness and relief efforts.

From 2012 to 2017, 7-Eleven has provided more than $700,000 in domestic and international support, helping the Red Cross respond to disasters. The company has also provided emergency product donations.

"The Red Cross is grateful for the commitment of 7-Eleven, whose generosity helps provide shelter, food and comfort for people affected by the devastating wildfires in California," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

BP

The BP Foundation donated $50,000 to the California chapter of American Red Cross to provide emergency relief and aid to those impacted by California wildfires.

The BP Foundation also will match dollar-for-dollar donations that company employees make to the charity or a local disaster relief organization of their choice to support response efforts.

"Our thoughts are with our neighbors, customers and all those impacted by the fires, and we hope this donation can help provide at least a small measure of relief," said Kathleen Martinez, executive director of BP Foundation.

BP has a significant presence in California, with more than 290 ARCO-licensed and branded fuel stations and 740 ampm convenience stores.

Chevron Corp.

San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron contributed $1 million from the Chevron Global Community Fund to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts for wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

"As a California company, we mourn the loss of life and destruction these fires have caused," said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. "Our thoughts are with all our neighbors who have been affected by the fires, and we honor all those working to contain them."

In the last two years, the Chevron Global Community Fund has donated more than $2.5 million for California wildfire relief efforts.

Visa Inc.

Visa and the Visa Foundation made a commitment to help those impacted by the devastating California wildfires. The company’s multi-pronged approach included:

The Visa Foundation is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

Visa Inc. will double match employee donations to the American Red Cross California Wildfires fund on a two-to-one basis through Nov. 30.

Visa activated its "Back to Business" tool, a dynamic directory that identifies when an impacted small business has successfully processed a Visa transaction following a natural disaster, helping consumers locate and support these small businesses. As of Nov. 14, there were 38,375 businesses listed in the counties of Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura, Calif., an area severely impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

"Visa is committed to strengthening the communities in which we operate in times of need, and providing philanthropic support to help those affected by disaster and humanitarian crises," said Marianne Mwaniki, senior vice president of social impact. "As a proud Bay Area company, we are devastated by the damage these fires have caused to the state that we and thousands of our employees are proud to call home, and have pledged resources to aid the relief and recovery of the regions that have been impacted."