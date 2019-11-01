Community Service Spotlight: Casey's General Stores, Global Partners & Oneida Indian Nation

The Oneida Indian Nation's Maple Leaf Markets and SāvOn Convenience Stores continued its longstanding partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), raising $12,047.80 in its most recent summer camp mobiles initiative campaign. With the money raised, the Oneida Indian Nation helped MDA send central New York area children to summer camp at no cost to their families.

"The Oneida Indian Nation is proud to continue this strong association with the MDA, over the past 15 years this partnership has been very successful and has helped raise a lot of money for a worthy cause," said Chuck Fougnier, Oneida Indian Nation Council member and chairman of the Oneida Nation Foundation.

Parker's

Parker's Fueling the Community Golf Tournament raised more than $116,000 to benefit education, healthcare and other important causes in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, Parker's donates 1 cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month at all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina.

"We are deeply grateful to all the sponsors and the players at the 2019 Fueling the Community Golf Tournament," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "It means so much to all of us at Parker’s to see so many people supporting our ongoing commitment to giving back to every community where we do business."

Sheetz Inc.

Sheetz kicked off a campaign for the month of October in support of the Special Olympics. Customers at all of Sheetz's 596 locations had the opportunity to support the Special Olympics through donation boxes near the register and also adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale. The store that raises the most money will receive a special celebration.

"Special Olympics has always been near and dear to our heart, and is an incredible organization we’re proud to support," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president, brand strategies at Sheetz. "We are constantly working to grow our contributions and expand the ways that we can make a difference for this organization. Our goal is to make a greater impact, year after year. This campaign was designed to do just that."

Wawa Inc.

To mark the milestone grand opening of its 200th Florida c-store, the Wawa and the Wawa Foundation announced three grants, one to each of its focus areas of health, hunger and everyday heroes. The grants will total $75,000 and be distributed as:

$25,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospital affiliates in Wawa's market areas in Florida;

$25,000 to USO Chapters in Florida; and

$25,000 to Feeding Florida Food Banks.

"Community giving has been a key part of the Wawa story in Florida," said The Wawa Foundation President Jay Culotta. "We are honored to use the 200th Wawa store milestone to make new commitments and provide meaningful support to some of the organizations we have been supporting from the beginning of our Florida journey."