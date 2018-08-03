Community Service Spotlight: Casey's, Jiffy Trip & Oberto Brands

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

Beck Suppliers

Petroleum distributor Beck Suppliers and its company-operated FriendShip stores donated more than $400,000 to charities over the last five years.

The leading recipient of the company’s giving has been the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). FriendShip runs an annual poker run in conjunction with a paper tennis shoe fundraiser at its retail locations. Last year a total of $32,000 was raised for JDRF, bringing the total raised since the first poker run eight years ago to $225,000.

"We never forget that the success of our business is due to the great communities that support us. Whether it’s buying some FriendShip Famous Chicken, a monthly car wash membership, or propane from Beck Supplier’s to heat their homes, we cherish the great relationships we have built with communities throughout Ohio," said Senior Vice President of FriendShip Brian Beck.

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Throughout 2017 Bimbo Bakeries USA donated a total of more than 27 million pounds of food to organizations across the country. Notable donations, events and efforts highlights in 2017 include:

As part of the Feeding America Grant Program, Bimbo Bakeries donated more than $100,000 to food banks to use for various programs.

In coordination with Tyson Foods, Bimbo Bakeries donated more than 5.5 million pounds of food to food banks in Sacramento, Calif.; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Cincinnati; Fayetteville, Ark.; Medford, Ore.; and Durango, Colo.

Bimbo Bakeries sponsored two new exhibits for the Please Touch Museum’s interactive gallery “Healthy Me, Healthy Family, Healthy Community.” These exhibits, which included the Bimbo Bakeries USA Bistro and Boboli Pizza Kitchen, are part of the museum’s larger initiative to help teach children about the importance of healthy living and financial literacy.

Bimbo Bakeries USA sponsored the broadcast tent during the 20th annual Preston and Steve Camp Out for Hunger Event. The company donated more than 6,500 pounds of food to the event.

Bimbo Bakeries partnered with Tyson to participate in its Meals That Matter program, which mobilizes food resources necessary to help those in areas where disasters have stricken. Bimbo Bakeries donated almost 100,000 pounds of baked goods that the response teams need for the relief efforts. In addition, associates were on-hand volunteering their time to cook and serve those who were affected.

Each year, every Bimbo Bakeries USA plant receives $5,000 to put toward a project of its choosing to benefit the local neighborhood. With 40 neighborhood projects completed this year, Bimbo Bakeries USA was thrilled to contribute to preschools, hospices, schools, community gardens and more.

In addition to individual events and efforts, Bimbo Bakeries USA was proud to donate more than $100,000 to disaster relief across the nation following devastating hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Bimbo Bakeries USA also supported a number of other local community efforts nationwide. For the first time, they were a sponsor of the Honor Ride, a non-competitive cycling event across the country to honor U.S. veterans and benefit Project Hero.

Casey's General Stores

During its annual dog tag campaign, Casey's raised more than $670,000 for Hope For The Warriors.

During the month of November, customers purchased $1 dog tags that were displayed throughout the store. Collective efforts from the more than 1,900 stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin raised $672,451.04.

Through an additional in-store campaign, a $15,000 donation from MillerCoors was also included in the donation.

"At Casey's, we have a profound sense of gratitude for those who have served their county and we are proud to be partnered with such an incredible organization," said Jay Soupene, senior vice president, operations. "Hope For The Warriors is completely dedicated to supporting our service members and their families. This is our opportunity to give back to those who have given so much in the defense of our great nation."

In six years of supporting Hope For The Warriors, Casey’s General Stores have raised more than $3.9 million.

Jiffy Trip

Convenience store operator Jiffy Trip donated $5,000 to the Advance Soccer Complex in Enid, Okla., to help landscape the grounds. Plans for the facility include 12 soccer fields with irrigation and some lighting, concession and restroom facilities, shade structures and playgrounds.

"We are pleased to contribute to this program and Jiffy Trip will continue to support Advance Soccer Complex and our local sports leagues," Jiffy Trip Chief Operating Officer Alex Williams said. "Programs like these are essential for our children."

Oberto Brands

Oberto Brands was named the Family Business of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal, the weekly business journal serving the Greater Seattle area. The honor comes as Oberto celebrates its 100th anniversary.

"This is a true honor for Oberto Brands," said Oberto President and CEO Tom Hernquist. "Oberto has been family owned for 100 years now and we have always been committed to providing our customers with the highest quality, best-tasting meat snacks. We are proud to be recognized as Family Business of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal."

The Oberto family and company was honored at the Family Business Symposium on Feb. 1 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle.

Ricker's Convenience Stores

Ricker's c-stores across central Indiana raised $78,230.87 for Salvation Army programs and services during the Christmas season. By collecting donations through counter kettles, Ricker's was able to make a significant contribution to Indiana’s Division of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

"It is a high priority of Ricker’s to support our community," said Jay Ricker, company founder and chairman. "We are proud to give to an organization, like The Salvation Army, who have such a strong mission to help Hoosiers in need."



Ricker — who doubles as Ricker’s philanthropic mascot Pops the Clown — presented Salvation Army Indiana Commander Major Bob Webster with a check from the convenience store chain on Jan. 18.



Ricker's Saint Joe Road store located in Fort Wayne raised the most for the cause with a donation of $11,462.64.

VERC Enterprises

VERC Enterprises recently presented Fiske Elementary School in Lexington, Mass., with a check for $500, a grant made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.

Funded by the ExxonMobil Corp. and Global Partners LP, the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide local retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

Monhammad Asaad, manager of the VERC Lexington Mobil, presented the grant check to Fiske Elementary School Principal Thomas Martellone.

"We're proud to participate in such a fine program that recognizes and supports the quality of local schools," said Jim Fitzgerald, president of VERC Enterprises.

Weigel's

Weigel’s raised $20,500 for the Smokey Mountain Services Dogs facilities campaign through a week-week-long fundraising campaign.

The Smokey Mountain Service Dogs program provides at no charge to veterans in need of specially trained service dogs to aid in assistance and companionship. Through the "More Wags for Warriors" capital campaign, all funds raised go towards building a larger training facility in the 10-acre site in Lenoir City, Tenn.

"It is our goal to be able to have more service dogs available for our local veterans thru this program," said Bill Weigel, chairman for Weigel's. "We thank our customers and employees who generously gave and supported the campaign to make this event possible. It’s a small step for us in a much larger picture to help those that have so unselfishly sacrificed for all of us."