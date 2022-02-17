Community Service Spotlight: CHS, Mirabito, OnCue & Rutter's

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

CHS Inc.

When natural disasters struck multiple rural communities across the CHS footprint in December, the company and its employees stepped in to help the areas most affected:

Montana Fires

CHS committed a total of $20,000 in relief efforts to Denton and the surrounding community after the West Wind Fire burned more than 10,000 acres. The contribution included:

$10,000 to the Denton Fire Relief Fund

$5,000 worth of Payback Ranger-16 cattle feed

$5,000 in Cenex fuel gift cards

"CHS understands the impact a natural disaster such as the West Wind Fire can have on rural communities," said Cortney Wagner, CHS board of directors. "This fire will have long-standing implications for the Denton community, and we are dedicated to being there with support in the months ahead as residents and businesses rebuild Denton."

Local employees also used their CHS Days of Service hours and volunteered to aid in clean-up efforts.

"I appreciate everything our local team is doing to support the fire relief efforts," noted Keith Schumacher, general manager, CHS Big Sky. "The cooperative spirit of our employees shines through as we pull together to support our owners, patrons and the Denton community in their time of need."

Flooding in Pacific Northwest

Employees quickly sprang into action to help clean up debris, reset propane tanks and check appliances and hot water heaters after a deluge of rain and early season snowmelt caused flooding in the backyard of the CHS Northwest, Wash., business unit.

CHS also made a $10,000 contribution to the Whatcom Community Foundation's Resilience Fund and customers gave more than $11,000 through donation sites set up at local CHS retail locations.

"Nearly 1,400 homes were affected by flooding. Our team has worked around the clock to help address immediate needs after the flooding to ensure our customers continue receiving safe and efficient heating for their homes," said Don Lien, interim general manager, CHS Northwest.

Ongoing Support

In addition to responding to local disasters in the CHS trade area, CHS Community Giving makes an annual $75,000 in contribution to the American Red Cross' Ready 365 program to support immediate response after disasters occur.

Dole Food Co.

Dole was named the presenting sponsor of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, an influencer-based health and wellness fundraising initiative designed to rally the nation's top fitness, wellness and nutrition experts to host fitness livestream "classes" throughout January.