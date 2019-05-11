Community Service Spotlight: EG America, MAPCO & Volta Oil

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Foundation and national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful selected recipients of the 2019 Coca-Cola Public Spaces Recycling Bin Grant Program, which is aimed at improving recycling collection in more public space locations throughout the country.

This year, the program is distributing public space recycling bins to 31 organizations, including Keep America Beautiful community-based affiliates as well as government agencies, colleges and universities, and Native American tribal locations in 19 states.

Grant recipients were chosen by Keep America Beautiful based on their potential to collect the most cans and bottles as well other considerations, such as:

Creating new or expanding access to recycling in a community;

Providing greater numbers of people with exposure or access to collection bins; providing access in environmentally sensitive areas (e.g. along waterways); and

The long-term potential of the public space recycling efforts to increase recycling participation in a community.

For the past 13 years, The Coca-Cola Foundation has supported the program through a $350,000 grant.

"Supporting community recycling programs and providing increased access to recycling is a priority for The Coca-Cola Foundation. Through our longstanding partnership with Keep America Beautiful on the Recycling Bin grant program, we can help communities improve access to recycling in public spaces, reduce litter and improve the environment," said Helen Smith Price, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Co.

EG America

EG America recently wrapped up a donation campaign to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), an organization that helps ill and injured military veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned.

During its campaign, EG America raised more than $800,000, exceeding its initial goal of $200,000. EG Group Co-CEOs Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa rounded up the donation to $1 million.

"We know many of our associates and customers are veterans and believe it is important to recognize and give back to those who have served our country," said Jay Erickson, president of EG America. "Partnering with DAV is very exciting for our store teams and allows them to 'work as one' and connect to the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way."

The EG America portfolio includes EG America, Kwik Shop, Loaf n' Jug, Quik Stop, Minit Mart, Tom Thumb, Certified Oil, Fastrac and Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

Ferrero Group

The Ferrero Group released its 10th Corporate Social Responsibility Report, where it announced a new commitment to make all of its packages 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The new commitment on packaging further enhances Ferrero's approach to continuously improving its packaging footprint and it fits into its strategy aimed at minimizing its environmental impact, from raw materials to production plants and logistics, along the entire value chain, the company stated.

As part of the announcement, Ferrero signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, which is committed to eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging through redesign, innovation and new delivery models.

"Ferrero has always taken a responsible approach to delivering high-quality product experiences that positively contribute to both today and tomorrow’s society. This belief continues to drive us towards a responsible value chain by sourcing sustainably, producing sustainably and now by further strengthening our commitment to more sustainable packaging," said Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman, Ferrero Group.

"We are pleased to announce our commitment towards 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 and signing The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation allows us to support the acceleration towards a circular economy," he added.

Heineken

Building up to First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Heineken donated $1 for every Heineken 0.0 6-pack purchased at retail locations, or $1 for every bottle or can purchased in on-premise accounts throughout the month of October.

The donation, up to $50,000, will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation that honors the sacrifice of Stephen Siller, who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001, and honors military and first responders.