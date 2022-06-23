Community Service Spotlight: GPM, Kum & Go, Maverik & Parker's

Parker's is also donating approximately $275,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina this spring and has given more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011. The program is a longstanding charitable initiative that donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
"At Parker's, we have a powerful commitment to the Savannah community and are incredibly proud to be headquartered in America's most beautiful city," said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker's. "Education is vital to the overall success of our community, so we consider this donation to be an investment in Savannah's future leaders and a symbol of our ongoing support for the dedicated teachers in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System."
Parker's also donated $56,000 to the Beaufort County School District as part of the company's Fueling the Community program.
PepsiCo
An American flag, first flown by the U.S. military in combat, began its more than 10,000-mile Rolling Remembrance relay to help raise awareness of, and funds for, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
This is the seventh year that PepsiCo has honored the military heroes who lost their lives while serving the United States through this program. Thirty-six PepsiCo drivers, who happen to be military veterans themselves, transported the American flag across the country, handing it off to one another at relay points from Seattle to New York.
"Each leg of this journey has meaning, to the driver, the community and the families of fallen patriots that Rolling Remembrance honors," said Jim Farrell, senior vice president of operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division and executive sponsor of PepsiCo Valor employee resource group. "By honoring the sacrifices of these military heroes, supporting their families through Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, and recognizing our own military veterans at PepsiCo, we celebrate the important role of veterans in our country and in our company."
Approximately 25,000 children have lost a parent in military service over the last 35 years. Through scholarships and educational counseling, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation helps to bridge the average $25,000 gap between government assistance programs and the cost of a four-year degree that scholars face.
Rutter's
Rutter's Children's Charities' 20th Annual charity golf outing raised more than $730,000 to benefit local charities, marking the largest amount raised at the outing since its inception.