Community Service Spotlight: GPM, Kum & Go, Maverik & Parker's

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

GPM Investments

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., sponsored Friendship Circle of Virginia's Walk N' Roll for the second year in a row. The event took place on Sunday, May 22, and GPM’s fas mart stores helped raise $16,500 for the local Richmond nonprofit organization.

A total of 165 individuals attended the fundraising event, which encourages participants to walk, roll, run, scooter, or skate to raise money for the Friendship Circle of Virginia. As the main event sponsor, GPM provided "Fuel Up" stations offering drinks and snacks to participants.

Additionally, the company supported the debut "Friendship Fair" that featured pony rides, inflatables, a petting zoo, and other exciting activities and treats for families to enjoy.

Friendship Circle of Virginia is a nonprofit organization that aims to create an inclusive community by facilitating friendships and social opportunities for people with and without disabilities to connect through meaningful social experiences at home and throughout the community.

"We truly enjoy supporting local organizations, and the Walk N' Roll event stands out for its unifying qualities, bringing joy and community to families in Richmond," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM Investments. "We're proud to support the Friendship Circle of Virginia and look forward to more opportunities to partner in the future."

Keebler

In honor of World Wish Day, Keebler celebrated a donation milestone of more than $1 million during its three-year partnership with Make-A-Wish that has helped bring joy and a little Elfin magic to more than 100 children with critical illnesses.

The donation was made possible with the help of consumers who purchased cookies, providing hope to children and their families, including: