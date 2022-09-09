Community Service Spotlight: Kellogg's, Parker's & Stewart's Shops

GPM Investments

GPM Investments sponsored Friendship Circle of Virginia's inaugural "Inclusion Day at The Diamond” during a baseball game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The company provided more than 3,300 free tickets for the community to the event, which included increased accessible seating, kids' field activities, ASL services, closed captioning, lower speaker volume and more.

The Friendship Circle of Virginia raised about $45,000 at the event to help support its ongoing free programs for the community. Earlier this year, GPM sponsored the Walk N' Roll fundraising event, which encourages participants to walk, roll, run, scooter or skate to raise money for the organization.

"We’re proud to support events like Inclusion Day that bring the local community together," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president and chief marketing and merchandising officer at GPM. "This is meaningful work, and it’s crucial to create spaces that facilitate disability inclusion, and to continue spreading mental health awareness."

The Friendship Circle of Virginia is a nonprofit organization that aims to create an inclusive community by facilitating friendships and social opportunities for people with and without disabilities to connect through meaningful social experiences at home and throughout the community.

GPM Investments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO CORP., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va. and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,100 locations, comprised of roughly 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

Kellogg's

Since 2015, Kellogg's achieved its goal of creating better days for more than 1.3 billion people — making progress towards its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goal of creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

As part of Kellogg's ESG strategy, the company's Better Days Promiseis to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion.

"Our founder, W.K. Kellogg, believed that part of running a good business was doing good for society," said Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "By purposefully integrating our ESG strategy — our Kellogg's Better Days Promise — into all aspects of our business, we're driving meaningful social impact and business results."

Its recent ESG report highlighted achievements from 2015 through the end of 2021, including:

More than 1.3 billion better days were created;

800 million people nourished with its foods;

219 million people who are hungry or in crisis were fed;

More than 445,000 farmers and agronomists supported, many of them women and smallholders;

Women account for 44 percent of all global management positions; and

106,000 employee volunteer hours were logged to address food security around the world.

"Our company has achieved strong ESG results as we work toward our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability and equity, diversity and inclusion," said Kris Bahner, senior vice president, Global Corporate Affairs. "Together with our partners, we envision a day where people are fed and fulfilled, where our planet thrives, and where there is a place at the table for everyone."

Kellogg is working to fulfill its promise through a variety of strategies, including donations to summer meal programs.