Conexxus to Spotlight Innovation & Change Leadership at 2023 Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — This year's Conexxus Annual Conference will be held at the Loews Coronado Bay in San Diego from Sunday, April 30 until Thursday, May 4. The major networking event will bring together convenience store retailers and suppliers to strategize on how innovative technologies will impact their organizations, industry and profits.

"Most of the organizations in our industry, at least at some point in their growth, struggle with how to strategically innovate. The past few years have been a testament to this constant race, with the acceleration of technological changes amplifying across all aspects of our industry," Conexxus said.

The 2023 conference will provide an expanded format, with more education sessions and working group and committee meeting time, as well as networking events where retailers and vendors can collaborate. Keynote speakers include Anat Baron, futurist, tech entrepreneur and the former head of Mike's Hard Lemonade; and Vish Ganapathy, customer engineer retail at Google.

Currently scheduled events — centered around the conference theme of innovation and change leadership — include sessions on self-checkout, the use of artificial intelligence in convenience retailing and strategic innovation, as well as panels on think tanks and CEO culture. The five-day conference will also include networking activities such as tours of the San Diego Zoo, the Historic Hotel Del Coronado and San Diego Bay; golfing sessions; and the Hall of Fame Reception — honoring Sue Chan of W. Capra — on Wednesday night.

Registration for the conference is now open. Interested companies and organizations can see the full agenda and details at the event website .

Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and retail fueling market. Conexxus membership collaborates on key present and future industry challenges and innovations, including API development, standardizing age verification and e-commerce initiatives.