Consumer & Technology Pressures Drive the Need for C-store Digital Transformation

Today’s mobile-empowered consumers gravitate to those who can offer speed, ease and convenience, driving retail petroleum retailers to reinvent the store experience. But at the same time, they’re facing an alphabet soup of technology requirements — EMV, PCI, SaaS/Cloud — as well as the need to replace in-store routers by the end of 2019. Thoughtful digital transformation establishes a firm foundation with essentials each as a robust SD-WAN network that not only addresses these short-term needs, but also sets the stage for the next-gen technologies required to become demanding consumers’ go-to retailers of choice.