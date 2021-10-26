Consumers Are Starting to Buy Less as Price Sensitivity Rises

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With price sensitivity on the rise, the fight to optimize both fuel prices and volume among competitors has heated up for fuel retailers.

Consumers are feeling the heat, too, with 45 percent indicating that they are buying less to make up for these increases, according to the September 2021 C-store Shopper Trends Report from PDI, powered by PDI Insights Cloud data.

This month's installment of the insights report examines the impact of price sensitivity and offers tips for convenience and fuel retailers to use to offset the margin erosion that price discounts can often cause.