Consumers See Importance of Passing Down Holiday Traditions

CHICAGO — According to BRACH'S recent nationwide survey of U.S. adults who celebrate year-end holidays, two-thirds (68 percent) believe passing down holiday traditions is extremely or very important.

Younger generations are leading the charge as those beliefs were found to be strongest among Generation Z, millennials and Generation X.

A desire to pass down traditions has evolved for one in three consumers (36 percent), most often because families are growing out of previous traditions (21 percent) or there is desire to try something new (17 percent).

When compared to other generations, millennials are more likely than Gen X or boomers to try something new, and relative to other generations they're more often learning new rituals from a spouse or partner, while grandparents are more often a source of holiday traditions for Gen Z when compared to older adults.

"Families of all generations are eager to keep holiday traditions alive, and many want to learn and try new things as families grow and evolve," said Lauren Holtz, director of BRACH'S Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Co. "BRACH'S candies, specifically our candy canes, are synonymous with holiday memories and beloved by every generation. Our Sweetness Swap aims to bring people of all ages together this season to make moments sweeter with meaningful connections and stress-free celebrations."

Other findings of the generational study include:

About six in 10 adults surveyed enjoy holiday traditions with children (63 percent) and a spouse/partner (59 percent). Gen Z is more likely than any other generation to share them with a parent/guardian or grandparent.

Across all generations, hot chocolate was chosen as the best pairing for candy canes over options such as eggnog, ice cream or cookies.

About seven in 10 participants are very or somewhat likely to enjoy candy canes by just eating them (75 percent) or decorating a home or tree (69 percent). Gen Z and millennials surveyed were significantly more likely than Gen X or boomers to participate in several holiday candy activities.

Holiday cooking/baking is common among adults with more than eight in 10 (84 percent) very or somewhat likely to participate.

Nearly one-third of adults (31 percent) are likely to host or attend a holiday-themed dinner party instead of other types of holiday events such as a White Elephant party, Ugly Sweater party, or holiday-themed brunch.

BRACH'S generational survey was conducted by Bridge Marketing Research LLC in October. Approximately 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who celebrate year-end holidays and plan to purchase holiday candy this year were surveyed.

Holiday Collaboration

Inspired by its findings, BRACH'S Candy Canes is bringing generations together with its first-ever holiday tradition exchange, "BRACH'S Sweetness Swap."

The campaign — staring multiplatinum and diamond-selling, Grammy award-winning artist, Macklemore, and Barbara "Babs" Costello from "Brunch with Babs," a holiday-loving grandma known for sharing motherly advice and life hacks online — kicked off on Dec. 4 with the duo marking the official start of the swap by recreating one another's favorite holiday activities.

"I love the holidays and always look forward to spending time with family and friends and getting a free pass to eat all the candy — and you know BRACH'S Candy Canes are always a go-to!" said Macklemore. "I'm excited to partner with BRACH'S and Babs from Brunch with Babs to pass along some holiday spirit and share a couple of our favorite traditions."

After the initial swap, fans nationwide are invited to participate by submitting their own holiday traditions at BRACHS.com/SweetnessSwap in exchange for a new activity shared by someone from another generation and a free box of BRACH'S Candy Canes. Submissions will be open from Dec. 4–16, and fans will receive e-cards from BRACH'S suggesting a new fan-submitted way to sweeten up their holidays beginning Dec. 19.

"Holiday traditions are truly the heart of every season — I've collected and passed down so many from friends and family over the years to enjoy with my kids and grandchildren," said Costello. "There are plenty of fun things you can do with candy to mark the occasion, and BRACH'S is not just America's favorite candy cane brand, they're my personal favorite as well. I can't wait to trade holiday traditions with Macklemore to see how his family celebrates and have him (and you) try one of mine."

Ferrera, a part of The Ferrero Group, has a diverse portfolio of nearly 28 brands, including SweeTARTS, Laffy Taffy, Trolli, BRACH'S, Black Forest and NERDS, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead, Red Hots and Now and Later.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and research and development facilities.