Consumers Seeking Better Living Through Beverages

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A revolutionary shift in consumers' attitudes about functional foods and beverages have consumers seeking items that "help me be the best that I can be."

According to the Hartman Group's Modern Beverage Culture 2018 report, consumers purchase an average of seven beverage categories. While much of the focus of beverage consumption is on hydration and naturally functional drinks, contemporary health and wellness notions include the idea that the best health solutions are personalized and that food and beverages can be used to achieve "optimal performance."

Performance is targeted functionality, and is using beverages for a specific, intended purpose. For example, consumers use coffee throughout the day to keep alert; protein shakes to help muscles recover after a workout; and chamomile tea before going to bed to help relax.

When it comes to using beverages to help attain peak performance, the Hartman Group found 65 percent of consumers says that the meaning of health and wellness is "feeling good about myself."

Consumers intentionally think about the beverages they drink and consider if they will deliver a specific benefit/result that is needed. More than four in 10 (44 percent) consumers say that it is important "that my beverages do something for me," like provide energy, nutrients or other benefits.

The top three nutrients consumers seek and add to their diets for their inherent functionality are fiber, protein and vitamin D, the Hartman Group's Health + Wellness 2017 report found.

Another key benefit of performance that consumers are seeking is energy. The report found that while 59 percent of consumers say "having enough energy for an active lifestyle" is important to meeting their wellness aspirations and goals, 29 percent of consumers view their energy levels as urgently needing improvement.

More information on Modern Beverage Culture 2018 is available here. Health + Wellness 2017 is also available for download.